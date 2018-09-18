Courts lenient on emergency services assaults say Shooters

Steve Cansdell wants courts to impose mandatory sentences for people who attack emergency services personnel.

THERE must be mandatory sentencing for offenders found guilty of attacking emergency service workers says Clarence Shooters Fishers and Farmers party candidate Steve Cansdell.

"We've had a nurse bashed, another one stabbed,” he said.

"We've had a policeman run over and another assaulted. We've just had paramedics prevented from doing their job with one being assaulted.

"These are not isolated incidents but becoming all too common right across the State. It goes on and on, it's happening weekly. When's it going to stop?”

Mr Cansdell said grievous bodily harm offences against members of the general public were shocking, but attacks against emergency service workers doing their job protecting the public, were totally unacceptable.

"We've had very real concerns raised from paramedics in the Grafton area and the Clarence electorate generally, for their personal safety,” he said.

"We need to do something now and force this government to act before it's too late.”

Mr Cansdell said magistrates had used discretionary powers in sentencing, which resulted in sentence which he said the public thought were too lenient.

"They're let off left, right and centre because they have limited responsibility because they're drunk, because they're on ice or they were given a hard time as a kid,” he said.

He said the government already has a precedent on mandatory sentencing with the one punch laws.

"If they can do it for one punch thugs, then they can do it to protect our emergency service workers and volunteers,” he said.

"Our nurses, our paramedics our police our firies our SES our RFS all of our emergency service workers need protecting.”

Mr Cansdell said the government needed to only look over the border to Victoria for inspiration.

"Victoria has protective legislation for their emergency service workers with mandatory sentencing and they are toughening it up now, they are amending the legislation so that it is harder to get out of the mandatory sentencing,” he said.

"It's time NSW followed their lead. We need to protect our hard-working emergency service workers.”

"I'll be pushing our guys to raise this issue in Parliament in the near future.”