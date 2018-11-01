Menu
Neal Patel
Crime

Courts swapped after prisoner headbutts and damages door

1st Nov 2018 6:00 AM
TOOWOOMBA Magistrates Court had to be relocated to another courtroom yesterday after a prisoner headbutted and broke a glass panel in the door leading to the cells.

Benjamin Donald Mead obviously didn't appreciate having his bail application refused by Magistrate Kay Ryan and headbutted the door as he was being led by police back to the watch house.

Police officers quickly grabbed him and escorted him back into the watch house lift.

He is expected to face a charge of wilful damage for the incident which left glass on the dock floor.

Because prisoners are not allowed to wear shoes when they are brought up to court from the watch house the court was shifted from Courtroom 3 to Courtroom 5 as a safety precaution for the rest of the call over session.

Mead, 32, was not required to enter any pleas to charges of two counts of stealing and entering a premises and committing an indictable offence.

No details of the police allegations were aired in court.

He was remanded in custody to appear for mention back in the same court on December 19.
 

Toowoomba Chronicle

