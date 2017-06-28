Coutts campdraft all about the kids

Oscar Phelps is competing in the 8-11 years steer ride event at the Coutts Crossing annual junior campdraft, rodeo and wood choping event at Coutts Crossing on Saturday, 4th July 2015. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner

RODEO AND CAMPDRAFT:

It's all about the kids at the Kangaroo Creek Coutts Crossing Charity Sports Club Junior Rodeo and Campdraft.

Campdraft organiser Karen McLennan said they've always focused on the kids and getting them to ride as much as they can.

"The main focus is on the juniors so the kids can have unlimited runs,” McLennan said. "It's always been that way, it originally started off as a junior rodeo, but given the popularity of campdrafting, they've added that in.”

There will be a whole heap of events on offer next weekend when the riders head to the competition.

"There is probably 100 adults having runs and about 70 or 80 kids, but there will be others who come for the pony club events and others that come for the rodeo,” she said.

McLennan added the committee was grateful to everyone who donated cattle.

"Without them, (the event) wouldn't run,” she said.

"All the cattle at the rodeo and campdraft will be local.”

The day is all about raising money for local charities and organisations including the Cancer Council and Westpac Helicopter among others, so McLennan said everyone is invited to come help them raise money for a good cause.

"It's only a one-day event, but it's an event (with) lots of interesting stuff to do, like bush dog trials, a mechanical bull and markets,” she said.

There are a number of events including the Stan Burley Memorial Juvenile Draft, the Mick Bowles Memorial Junior Draft, the Barry Rogan Memorial Novice Draft and more.

The Kangaroo Creek Coutts Crossing Charity Sports Club Junior Rodeo and Campdraft is on Saturday, July 1 from 7am at the TSR Coutts Crossing, Armidale Rd. Entry is a gold coin donation.