Coutts clinches club championship at CRCA night

TWO IN A ROW: Coutts Crossing president Andrew McLachlan claims the club championship trophy from Keith Ellem at the CRCA presentation night.

CLUB CHAMPIONS: As a club president, Coutts Crossing's Andrew McLachlan has an impressive strike rate.

He has been president of the club for two years now, clinching the CRCA club championship award both seasons.

While the club is in the best position it has ever been with more than 60 players under the Coutts Crossing banner, McLachlan chalks his success up to the people who came before him.

"It is never just about one club; we have had our time as a small club to build up to this,” he said. "It comes down to the people before me who put the work in and effort in with our juniors and seniors to get us to where we are now.”

With player injuries causing havoc for the club all year, Coutts were forced to play several makeshift sides, never running the same 12 players in Premier League two weeks in a row.

"I could guarantee we have not played the same Premier League team two weeks in a row,” he said. "We have had guys like Riley Chevalley, Noel O'Connell, Justin Inskip all come up and play first grade because we have needed numbers.

"It shows the strength of the club that everyone is willing to put in and do the right thing for the betterment of Coutts Crossing.

"No one has been worried about scoring trophies, no one has been focused on the personal accolades. It has been about doing what is right for the club.”

While the performances on the park have been something to admire for the president - including having sides in finals for all junior grades and three senior grades - he said the club would not be nearly as successful without the workings of a few key people behind the scenes.

"There has been a lot of great supporters helping the club in the background this season,” he said. "Barb and Kenny Willis, Steph Elliott, Craig Woods, all the guys that have put in week in and week out chasing players, organising our raffles, helping the club out. They make Coutts the successful club that it is.”

"There is one last thing to tick off for Coutts, and that is the Premier League title.”