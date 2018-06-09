COUTTS CROSSING: A place we call home

LEAVE IT ALONE: Wayne Burke, Julie Burke, Adrian Pryor, Teddy Bowles, Gerald Hay, Von Rogers and John Cooper do not want Coutts Crossing's name changed.

The name Coutts Crossing carries the legacy of a regrettable chapter in the early history of the region. The solution is simple - change it, right? But what if it's the place your family has called home for generations? What if your childhood memories are filled with a happy association of a place you are proud to say you belong? The Daily Examiner editor Bill North met with Coutts Crossing residents to gain perspective on why they don't believe changing the name will achieve anything for the broader community.

FEW deny 23 Aboriginal people died from eating poisoned flour, allegedly given to them by property owner Thomas Coutts, near Kangaroo Creek about 28km south of Coutts Crossing in late November, 1847.

But many residents, such as Coutts Crossing Hall custodian Teddy Bowles, view plans to change the name of the village as a fruitless exercise, and feel vilified by a 'green movement'.

"My concern is this may be a 'green movement' not necessarily intiated by the community as a whole,” she said.

"We acknowledge the history of Coutts and are respectful of what has happened in the past, but we must remember that not all history is 'good history'.

"The important thing is to learn from history's mistakes and to move forward as a community. Changing a name won't change history nor erase the alleged actions of one man. But in fact, keeping the name serves to recognise and acknowledge those losses.

"The history of Coutts Crossing is more than the action of one man and to lose its name now will only strip the community of its identity and cost the community financially.”

Coutts Crossing is named after Thomas Coutts as the first European settler to cross the Orara River where the Armidale Rd bridge is built adjacent to the village.

"It's not named in honour of him, it's just the fact he was the first to cross the river here,” Nymboida resident John Cooper said.

"There's also a Coutts Water at the longest head of the Nymboida between Ebor and Dorrigo, and Coutts Crown is a peak at the top of the Clarence (near Urbenville).”

Mr Cooper suggested if authorities were to change the name, they could call it Burragan's Crossing, named after a locality near the current Coutts Crossing village which had a school, a butter factory and a reserve.

"Up near where the croquet club was Burragan's School, Burragan's Butter Factory and Burragan's Reserve was where people such as Billy Boney lived.

But rather than change the name, Mr Cooper suggested to place the traditional name underneath Coutts Crossing signs, as well as other Clarence Valley towns, consistent with what other places have already done throughout Australia.

"The old name of Coutts Crossing was Darm-mer-ar,” he said.

Coutts Crossing resident Wayne Burke suggested building a memorial at the Coutts Crossing Historical Society opposite the hall explaining the history of what happened.

Lower Kangaroo Creek resident Von Rogers and her husband Alan were founding members of the Coutts Crossing Historical Society in 1982.

"We agree (to change the name) as long as they change the name of every place, every road, every town where something untoward happened,” Mrs Rogers said.

"There's wonderful people here, lovely people who help each other. We have grandchildren who go to school and it's inappropriate to tag us as the village of the damned. That is an insult to the people of this town.”

Coutts Tavern licensee Evan Groth said most of his patrons were not happy about the push to change the village's name.

"Not one person who's come through here has been in favour of it,” he said.

Michael Williamson suggested there were more important things to focus on.

"Why change history? If they want to do something about this, put it to the electorate,” he said.

"But there are better things to be discussing, like fixing up Armidale Rd, rather than change some signs that will cost council more money.

"All these great ideas don't do anything to help the Aboriginal people.”