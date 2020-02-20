Coutts Crossing and Easts left to fight for last finals spot

Hugh Cameron hits and early boundary for Easts in night cricket against Coutts last year. Photo: Adam Hourigan

CLEAVER’S NIGHT CRICKET :With just one game left before the Cleaver’s Night Cricket finals kick off it will come down to the last round for Coutts Crossing and GDSC Easts next week.

Sitting in third and fourth respectively, the round 15 encounter will be a winner-takes-all scenario as the loser bows out of finals contention.

Coutts Crossing will be vying for a first T20 format final since they won the competition in 2017 but Easts have yet to make the finals in the competition and will be out to claim a piece of their own history.

Coutts Crossing’s last game was back in round 12 when they met struggling side Westlawn to claim a hard-fought 40 run victory.

Easts met second placed side Tucabia-Copmanhurst Clarence Valley Pest Control in round 11 and were less fortuitous, falling 52 runs short of their opponents 7/136 total.

South Services and Westlawn faced off in round 14 last night but the result does not effect the overall outlook of the competition and it now turns to Coutts Crossing to go to battle in a sudden death decider.