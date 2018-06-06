COUTTS CROSSING: Do clubs stand a sporting chance?

THERE is no denying the groundswell to change the name of Coutts Crossing has gathered momentum.

Members of the Clarence Valley community are looking into the process required to change the name, while Cr Greg Clancy has indicated he is prepared to put a motion forward to council.

But if it were to take place, what then for the various sporting clubs that also carry the name?

As a former president of Coutts Crossing Cricket Club, - and the only club where I've held such a title - it's a puzzling question. Does part of the club's legacy die with a name change?

I had no idea of the atrocities allegedly committed by a certain Thomas Coutts in 1848 when I signed up to play for the club five years ago or when I took on the presidency a year later.

But I don't think it would have influenced my decision in both instances. Instead, it was about the people involved at the time who made me feel welcome.

Current president Andrew McLachlan felt taking the name out of Coutts would take much of the village's positive heritage with it.

"You lose that little bit of history for the people who have called Coutts home,” he said.

"More to the point of it is all the people who have contributed to the community over the last 100 years, for the golf club, the cricket club, recreation club of which we are incorporated, the soccer club.

"For us it's more about the identity we have built as a cricket club over the past 30 years.

"A lot of places were named at a time when things weren't as politically correct or scrutinised.”