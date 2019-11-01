Coutts Crossing have big mountain to climb against Brothers

GDSC PREMIER LEAGUE: Coutts Crossing, the victim of a clinical innings last weekend by Brothers who piled on 315 runs at McKittrick Park last weekend, face a tough task as they give chase tomorrow.

For Coutts Crossing, starting the innings at 1/0 after Braidy Willis' (0) early dismissal, the challenge only gets more difficult as they will be without captain Tim Tilse, prolific youngster Eli Fahey and there is doubt over another star.

"We'll miss Tilse and Eli and Luke Cox is 50-50 at this stage,” Andrew McLaughlin said.

"Both sides were a bit short last weekend but they did what they do best and ground out a solid total on a long day. It was a flat deck at McKittrick and they piled on the runs.”

"This game was always isolated as a difficult one with up to six starters missing from the picture,” McLaughlin said.

"But we'll work our backsides off to try and get a competitive total. You never know what can happen out there,” he said.

McLaughlin believes when they are back to full strength, Coutts Crossing look certain to challenge at the top of the competition once again.

"It's a long season but we're looking much better than last year,” McLaughlin said.

GAME DAY: Coutts Crossing will chase Brothers' total of 315 from 1pm at McKittrick Park tomorrow. Other fixtures have Easts Westlawn chasing Tuc-Cop GI Hotel's 230 at JJ Lawrence and Tuc-Cop PLE taking on South Services' 220 at Lower Fisher.