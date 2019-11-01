Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HOT SHOT: Brothers' John Holmes hit Coutts Crossing for 52 at McKittrick Park on Saturday.
HOT SHOT: Brothers' John Holmes hit Coutts Crossing for 52 at McKittrick Park on Saturday. Mitchell Keenan
Cricket

Coutts Crossing have big mountain to climb against Brothers

Mitchell Keenan
by
1st Nov 2019 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GDSC PREMIER LEAGUE: Coutts Crossing, the victim of a clinical innings last weekend by Brothers who piled on 315 runs at McKittrick Park last weekend, face a tough task as they give chase tomorrow.

For Coutts Crossing, starting the innings at 1/0 after Braidy Willis' (0) early dismissal, the challenge only gets more difficult as they will be without captain Tim Tilse, prolific youngster Eli Fahey and there is doubt over another star.

"We'll miss Tilse and Eli and Luke Cox is 50-50 at this stage,” Andrew McLaughlin said.

"Both sides were a bit short last weekend but they did what they do best and ground out a solid total on a long day. It was a flat deck at McKittrick and they piled on the runs.”

"This game was always isolated as a difficult one with up to six starters missing from the picture,” McLaughlin said.

"But we'll work our backsides off to try and get a competitive total. You never know what can happen out there,” he said.

McLaughlin believes when they are back to full strength, Coutts Crossing look certain to challenge at the top of the competition once again.

"It's a long season but we're looking much better than last year,” McLaughlin said.

GAME DAY: Coutts Crossing will chase Brothers' total of 315 from 1pm at McKittrick Park tomorrow. Other fixtures have Easts Westlawn chasing Tuc-Cop GI Hotel's 230 at JJ Lawrence and Tuc-Cop PLE taking on South Services' 220 at Lower Fisher.

brothers cricket clarence cricket coutts crossing cricket gdsc premier league
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Iconic Grafton takeaway to close this Sunday

        premium_icon Iconic Grafton takeaway to close this Sunday

        Business After 30 years of giving Grafton good consistent food, John will close the doors this weekend

        VIDEO: Teen hospitalised following vicious assault

        premium_icon VIDEO: Teen hospitalised following vicious assault

        Crime A teenage girl has suffered a brain injury in an assault

        Riverside precinct set for massive festival weekend

        premium_icon Riverside precinct set for massive festival weekend

        Whats On Sound check is done and Memorial Park is ready to rock

        Denise's turn to sit back at Jacaranda and enjoy the ride

        premium_icon Denise's turn to sit back at Jacaranda and enjoy the ride

        News Life member and long time driver hands over they keys

        • 1st Nov 2019 3:31 PM