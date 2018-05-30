Coutts Crossing named after 'mass murderer' property owner

DARK HISTORY: The village of Coutts Crossing was named after Thomas Coutts whose actions resulted in the deaths of at least 23 Gumbaynggirr people.

DARK HISTORY: The village of Coutts Crossing was named after Thomas Coutts whose actions resulted in the deaths of at least 23 Gumbaynggirr people.

AS DISCUSSED in my last column, this week we celebrate Reconciliation Week with the theme Don't Keep History A Mystery. Well for this week's column, I've decided to explore some of our local history, in particular an unsavoury part of our history, to say the least.

Recently I had a discussion with Coutts Crossing couple Merrye White and Steve Gonano, who have been residents of Coutts Crossing since 2001, regarding Thomas Coutts, whom their village was named after. Merrye and Steve were horrified when they learnt that the township of Coutts Crossing was named after a mass murderer. They have always felt that the town should be renamed.

Thomas Coutts owned a large property at Kangaroo Creek back in the 1800s. He had a reputation as being very hostile towards the Gumbaynggirr, the local Aboriginal people, of the area.

In 1848, he asked some of the Gumbaynggirr people to do some work on his property. Despite his previous hostilities towards them, the Gumbaynggirr took his offer of work in good faith. In return for their labour, Thomas Coutts gave them bags of flour. However unbeknown to the Gumbaynggirr, the flour was laced with arsenic. At least 23 people lost their lives. (There is also suggestion that recently found graves in the Piccaninni Creek area near Glenugie may also be connected to the Kangaroo Creek massacre).

Thomas Coutts was charged with murder but the charges were later dropped as the authorities said there was a lack of evidence. The firsthand account of Gumbaynggirr witnesses was not taken into consideration as the testimony of Aboriginal people, by law, was not accepted. In fact, there was very strong evidence against Thomas Coutts, but unfortunately none of this evidence was taken into account.

After the Gumbaynggirr carried out ongoing attacks against Thomas Coutts in revenge for his actions, he left the area two years later. In 1861, the village of Coutts Crossing was established.

An aerial view of Coutts Crossing. The village was named after property owner Thomas Coutts who paid aboriginal people who worked for him with flour he had poisoned.

Merrye and Steve have spoken to many people about the possibility of renaming the township. However, they have been disappointed by some people's opinions which suggest that this all happened a long time ago and it doesn't really matter now.

However, as a group of people that have been in this country for over 60,000 years, Aboriginal people do not consider 170 years to be a long time ago. Yes, of course, the massacre of Aboriginal people does matter to us, no matter when it happened and it should matter to everyone. It's a part of our history.

For those who think it may be too hard to rename a town, just remember that there has been many countries and cities around the world that have been renamed. So it is possible. Remember too, that one of our most famous landmarks had a name change - back to its original name - Uluru. So it is possible.

Merrye and Steve said that they are keen to talk to other people who also feel it's time for a name change. Merrye emphasised though, that it's not just about a name change - it's about learning our history and reconciling with Aboriginal people. They can be contacted on 66495085 or gonanostephen@gmail.com.

Giinagay Jinggiwahla ('hello' in first nations' languages) is a weekly column provided by the indigenous communities of the Clarence Valley covering a variety of topics, opinions and events across the first nation areas of Bundjalung, Yaegl and Gumbaynggirr.