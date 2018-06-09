COUTTS CROSSING: A place we're proud to call home

The sign at the southern entrance to Coutts Crossing on the Armidale Road.

FEW deny 23 Aboriginal people died from eating poisoned flour, allegedly given to them by property owner Thomas Coutts, near Kangaroo Creek about 28km south of Coutts Crossing in late November, 1847.

But many residents don't believe changing the name will achieve anything for the broader community, and feel vilified by a 'green movement'.

"We acknowledge the history of Coutts and are respectful of what has happened in the past, but we must remember that not all history is 'good history'," respected resident Teddy Bowles, who is the custodian of the Coutts Crossing Hall, said.

"The important thing is to learn from history's mistakes. Changing a name won't change history nor erase the alleged actions of one man.

"The history of Coutts Crossing is more than the action of one man and to lose its name now will only strip the community of its identity and cost the community financially."

Coutts Crossing is named after Thomas Coutts as the first European settler to cross the Orara River where the Armidale Rd bridge is built adjacent to the village.

"It's not named in honour of him, it's just the fact he was the first to cross the river here," Nymboida resident John Cooper said.

