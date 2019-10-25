Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
THREAT: Coutts Crossing's Hayden Woods lets loose against Tuc-Cop GI Hotel at Lower Fisher last weekend.
THREAT: Coutts Crossing's Hayden Woods lets loose against Tuc-Cop GI Hotel at Lower Fisher last weekend. Mitchell Keenan
Cricket

Coutts Crossing ready to put early stamp on season

Mitchell Keenan
by
25th Oct 2019 3:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GDSC PREMIER LEAGUE: While it's only round two of the GDSC Premier League, Coutts Crossing versus Brothers Clocktower could be one of the best battles of the 2019/20 season.

Brothers started on a strong note with a convincing six-wicket win over Tucabia-Copmanhurst Phil Lloyd Earthmoving last weekend but it was Coutts Crossing who made the biggest statement on the opening day.

Bolstered by the Coffs/Coutts Colts stars of last season, Coutts Crossing looked the part with returning men Luke Cox (37) and Eli Fahey (63) among the top performers as they toppled defending premiers Tucabia-Copmanhurst GI Hotel at Lower Fisher.

While Cox and Fahey will be absent from today's clash as they take in the Plan B Regional Bash with the Coffs Coast Chargers, Coutts Crossing will be confident after a number of stars posted strong numbers in their opener.

Brothers won't be lacking any confidence themselves, with Weatherstone brothers Bill (1-30) and Jack (3-25 and 49 runs) standing up against Tuc-Cop PLE and this is set to be a cracking contest.

GAME DAY: Coutts Crossing will host Brothers Clocktower at McKittrick Park from 1pm tomorrow.

brothers cricket clarence cricket coutts crossing cricket gdsc premier league
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Council stays 'neutral' on controversial rezoning proposal

    premium_icon Council stays 'neutral' on controversial rezoning proposal

    Council News Council handballs controversial planning proposal for Palmers Island onto NSW Planning Minister.

    Adam Harvey's special connection to our muster

    premium_icon Adam Harvey's special connection to our muster

    Music Why the country music star is opting to stay here for five days

    Cricket pitch vandals hit Lower Fisher Park, again

    premium_icon Cricket pitch vandals hit Lower Fisher Park, again

    Cricket The pitch has had an ongoing stream of vandalism for some time.

    • 25th Oct 2019 2:45 PM
    HOW TO: Your guide to accessing Cowper podcast

    HOW TO: Your guide to accessing Cowper podcast

    Offbeat Not sure how to hear the story behind the Cowper bus tragedy?