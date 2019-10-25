Coutts Crossing ready to put early stamp on season

GDSC PREMIER LEAGUE: While it's only round two of the GDSC Premier League, Coutts Crossing versus Brothers Clocktower could be one of the best battles of the 2019/20 season.

Brothers started on a strong note with a convincing six-wicket win over Tucabia-Copmanhurst Phil Lloyd Earthmoving last weekend but it was Coutts Crossing who made the biggest statement on the opening day.

Bolstered by the Coffs/Coutts Colts stars of last season, Coutts Crossing looked the part with returning men Luke Cox (37) and Eli Fahey (63) among the top performers as they toppled defending premiers Tucabia-Copmanhurst GI Hotel at Lower Fisher.

While Cox and Fahey will be absent from today's clash as they take in the Plan B Regional Bash with the Coffs Coast Chargers, Coutts Crossing will be confident after a number of stars posted strong numbers in their opener.

Brothers won't be lacking any confidence themselves, with Weatherstone brothers Bill (1-30) and Jack (3-25 and 49 runs) standing up against Tuc-Cop PLE and this is set to be a cracking contest.

GAME DAY: Coutts Crossing will host Brothers Clocktower at McKittrick Park from 1pm tomorrow.