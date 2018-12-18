Towns to be cut off by flood

There was lots of rain on Wild Drake Rd at Blaxland Creek on December 17 .

There was lots of rain on Wild Drake Rd at Blaxland Creek on December 17 . Bec Kratz

THERE are still a moderate flood warning for parts of the Clarence Valley.

This morning, the Bureau of Meteorology issued a warning for the Orara River with flooding current at Coutts Crossing now.

They added the Glenreagh Bridge peaked at 6.27m at 5pm yesterday and is currently below minor flood level.

The automatic gauge at Glenreagh peaked at 7.9, just after 4pm yesterday, and is at below minor flood level.

Coutts Crossing is likely to peak at 10m at midday today with moderate flooding.

This will mean moderate flooding along the Orara River, impacting communities of Nana Glen, Glenreagh, Kremnos, Kungala, Braunstone, Coutts Crossing, Middle Creek, Kangaroo Creek and the surrounding areas.

The SES advise that at Glenreagh low lying farm land will be affect, pumps should be raised, Bluff Bridge may close and areas near Kremnos and Kungala areas. The Orara Way may close 1.6km south of Glenreagh, causing isolation to residents.

They are also expecting multiple roads at Coutts Crossing to go under or have more water pass over them including: McPherson crossing, Rushforth Rd at Poley Bridge, Black Swan Drive at Mackintosh Bridge, Lower Kangaroo Creek Rd at 15 Mile Bridge, isolating residents at Middle Creek, and residents in the Lower Kanagroo Creek area will be isolated due to water over the Kangaroo Creek flood plane.