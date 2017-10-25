Coutts Crossing to defend Night Cricket title

Coutts Crossing's campaign to defend their crown in the Cleaver's Mechanical Night Cricket competition begins tonight, and captain Bill North said his side is keen to get on the field after a delayed start to the cricket season.

With the first three weeks a wash-out, North said this match will be their first of the 2017/2018 season.

"We can't wait to get out there,” he said.

"It's a bit of an unknown how we will go with the limited training we've had and a bit of a different looking side missing a few of our regular names, but I'm confident we can put in a strong performance.”

Coutts Crossing's Nick Wood during the Cleaver's Mechanical Night Cricket grand final. Matthew Elkerton

Last season's Night Cricket title was the first top grade win the club has enjoyed, and North said the team was looking forward to the challenge of being able to defend their title.

"It should be fun and some incentive for the team to do their best,” he said.

"I think everyone in the side has tasted Night Cricket before, and it will be a chance for some of the younger guys to step up and lead the charge.

"We have a few wrecking balls like Hayden Woods, Riley Chevalley and Declan Ensby who could do some damage with the ball this season.”

Coutts Crossing will be up against Tucabia, and North said they were expecting a tough encounter.

"We had a nail-biting finish against them last season where we secured out spot in the finals,” he said.

"It's always a good clash against Tucabia so it should be a good game.

"If we're going to win I think we need to stick to the basics and just get the runs on the board and bowl line and length. It's the basics that win these games. We don't need to try and knock their heads off or blast them out of the park.”