Coutts Cup overflows as horses take to the track

COMMUNITY CUP: John Shelton-trained Mexican Mountain (inside)won last year's Coutts Crossing Cup with former Grafton jockey Ben Looker in the saddle. Who will claim the glory in this year's edition? Adam Hourigan

RACING: The community of Coutts Crossing will be out in full force today for the time-honoured annual Coutts Crossing Cup race day.

The race meeting at the Clarence River Jockey Club, which has been well supported by the businesses of Coutts Crossing, will step up a level this year after it was granted full TAB status by Racing NSW.

The change to the program followed on from Lismore's abandoned race meeting on Tuesday, and has been welcomed by CRJC chief executive officer Michael Beattie.

"It is a great result for our race club and supporters of Coutts Crossing,” he said.

"It is all about the amount of prizemoney we are able to give away to the winners. To put it into perspective, the change has allowed an additional $116,000 in prize money to be handed away at the track.

"For the punters that means a better quality of horse, more horses on the program, which will lead to better racing.”

It has seen a major increase in gallopers for the day with about 105 horses set to step into the barriers today, up from only 63 last year.

The CRJC runs several community cups throughout the year which Beattie said was aimed at supporting the community the club represents.

"We are the Clarence River Jockey Club, which means we represent the entire Clarence River and all the towns that are nestled along its systems,” he said. "We get great support from the Coutts Crossing community, including the local school which uses it as a major fundraising event.”

As for the feature cup itself, Beattie said his hot tip was with locally-trained galloper Madam Kate.

Racing for the Terry Commerford yard, the five-year-old mare has suffered at the barrier draw, jumping from barrier 11, but Beattie said her form was there for all to see.

"Two starts back she was fifth in a very strong Class 3 at Coffs Harbour and before that she ran in the $50,000 Mother's Gift and far from disgraced herself,” he said.