Coutts get boost to achieve unthinkable

BACK ON DECK: Coutts Crossing fast bowler Joel Gossen will get his first start in GDSC Premier League since the end of 2017 against GDSC Easts this weekend.

BACK ON DECK: Coutts Crossing fast bowler Joel Gossen will get his first start in GDSC Premier League since the end of 2017 against GDSC Easts this weekend. Debrah Novak

CRICKET: Coutts Crossing Grafton Hotel will welcome the return of former Premier League fast bowler Joel Gossen today as the side aims to achieve the unthinkable.

Gossen, who has played sporadically for the club over the past three seasons, will add plenty of depth to the Coutts Crossing seam attack as they aim to make a late run for the GDSC Premier League finals.

It will be a tough ask for the Premier League side who sit eight points off the top four in sixth spot behind Westlawn.

The task is only made harder as the side aims up for a showdown with second-placed GDSC Easts at JJ Lawrence.

"We would love to play finals, but Easts pulling off mission impossible last week has definitely made it harder for us,” Coutts captain Andrew McLachlan said. "We are going to need to get an outright win over the next two rounds. We are still in with a shot, but it is going to be a long road.”

The one things that gave McLachlan confidence was that Coutts have already scored a result against Easts when the sides met in one day action earlier this season.

"We will also have big Joel back in the side this week and having that extra senior seamer is something we have really missed this year,” he said.

"It is all about which players we will have on the field, and I don't think we have had the same XI in consecutive weeks this season.”

In other Premier League action, Tucabia-Copmanhurst GI Hotel will take on fourth-placed South Services at Lower Fisher, while Westlawn Jaca Hotel will take on Tucabia-Copmanhurst Phil Lloyd Earthmoving at Ulmarra.