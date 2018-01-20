Coutts get major boost on eve of tough double-header

BACK ON DECK: Coutts Crossing seamer Adam Elliott will make his return to the Clarence River Cricket Associatrion Premier League today.

CRCA CRICKET: A tough weekend on the fields for Grafton Hotel Coutts Crossing has been made just that much easier with the return of seamer Adam Elliott for today's clash with Brothers Clocktower.

Elliott was one of the competition's leading bowlers in the 2016/17 GDSC Premier League season, taking 28 wickets at an average of 12.57.

After he decided to take time off the field after welcoming a new baby in the winter, Elliott has chosen to strap on the boots again with an understrength Coutts needing a helping hand.

Coutts Crossing captain Nick Wood said Elliott's inclusion in the side was a major boost and would give the club's juniors another mentor to look up to.

"He is a really big name to have back on a day when we are missing our more experienced guys in Noel O'Connell, Tim Tilse and Andrew McLachlan,” Wood said. "Adam is a great bowler and can give a fair bit with the bat as well.

"We have all been proud of the young fellas in our team this year. After losing both Adam and Zac as our two best bowlers, it has been tough for the young blokes without those role models.”

In what will be a tough weekend for Coutts, the side will also face competition bar-setters Harwood Hilton at Harwood Oval on Sunday afternoon.

"It doesn't get much tougher than facing the two grand final sides from last season in the one weekend,” Wood said. "But you can't go into any game worried about what you're facing, or you will talk yourself out of any chance of getting the win.”

It will be a weekend of returns for the club, with both Israel Simpson and Joel Gossen also named to play their first games of the year.

Tilse and O'Connell will both be back in the Coutts side for the Sunday game.

Harwood will warm up for the Sunday clash with a tough match-up against last-start winners Jacaranda Hotel Westlawn at Ellem Oval today, who will also play GDSC Easts at the same ground tomorrow.

Tucabia Copmanhurst GI Hotel will take to the field on both days of the double header, meeting GDSC Easts at Lower Fisher Turf today before playing South Services at the same venue tomorrow.

Brothers will have the bye tomorrow afternoon.