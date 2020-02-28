Coutts’ hall set to swing on Sunday

STELLAR musical team Grace Hickey and Hugh Murray are set to rattle the weatherboards of the Coutts Crossing Hall this Sunday with their irresistible feel-good sounds.

Grace and Hugh met on the road. Hugh was returning from playing a thousand shows across Australia and the United States, racking up songwriting and performance credits with the likes of INXS, Keith Urban and soul legend Lou Rawls.

Grace was on the run from art school with a sketchpad full of songs. That chance meeting prompted a musical detour, pushing an upright piano down back roads and side alleys, writing contemporary songs influenced by country, blues and soul music.

The talented pair recently recorded their first album together with a stellar band between Sydney and Nashville, featuring co-writes with Don Walker (Cold Chisel) and Bones Hillman (Midnight Oil).

A festival act with infectious grooves and melodies to pluck at heartstrings, Grace’s powerful voice and striking stage presence are the perfect foil for Hugh’s soulful piano playing and warm baritone.

Grace + Hugh will bring a three-piece line-up for this Sunday’s show so expect a robust afternoon of soulful original music, stories from the road, and songs you will all know the words to.

Afternoon tea and coffee will be available at intermission courtesy of the Hall Committee

Catch these musical champs in one of the newest vintage venues around, the charismatic Coutts Crossing Coronation Hall this Sunday from 3pm. Tickets $25 each and available from www.graceandhugh.com/tour