Coutts keen to prove worth after defeats

CRCA CRICKET: Coutts Crossing will search for redemption this weekend after back-to-back failures on the Clarence River Cricket Association fields but will face a tough task at McKittrick Park.

Captain Nick Wood will lead his group of young charges into a GDSC Premier League fourth round match against competition heavyweight Harwood who will be hungry to notch a result after its match with Westlawn was rained out last weekend.

In fact, Harwood will be determined to play out a result this weekend after only one of its matches has gone to a decision so far this season from three starts.

Coutts veteran middle- order batsman Noel O'Connell was the side's best last weekend against Brothers (44 and 25), and Coutts will need him to fire again if it is any chance against Harwood.

At Ellem Oval, Tucabia will be raring to rip into a South Services line-up who will be coming in fresh off the bye.

Tucabia's seamers Brad Chard, Chris Adamson and Brayden Pardoe were in scintillating form last weekend as they ripped through GDSC Easts twice in a day and will be ready to go at Ellem Oval.

Meanwhile at Lower Fisher Turf, Westlawn will welcome back seamer Rohan Hackett as it aims to continue momentum built from its win in night cricket this week.

Jacob Ellis starred with the ball against a young Coutts Crossing outfit and will need to again as his side faces off against GDSC Easts in a grudge match.

GDSC Easts will hope opener Mack Spencer can find his opening-game form when he plundered an unbeaten 74 against South Services.