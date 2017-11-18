Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

Coutts keen to prove worth after defeats

IN FORM: Coutts Crossing batsman Noel O'Connell.
IN FORM: Coutts Crossing batsman Noel O'Connell. Matthew Elkerton

CRCA CRICKET: Coutts Crossing will search for redemption this weekend after back-to-back failures on the Clarence River Cricket Association fields but will face a tough task at McKittrick Park.

Captain Nick Wood will lead his group of young charges into a GDSC Premier League fourth round match against competition heavyweight Harwood who will be hungry to notch a result after its match with Westlawn was rained out last weekend.

In fact, Harwood will be determined to play out a result this weekend after only one of its matches has gone to a decision so far this season from three starts.

Coutts veteran middle- order batsman Noel O'Connell was the side's best last weekend against Brothers (44 and 25), and Coutts will need him to fire again if it is any chance against Harwood.

At Ellem Oval, Tucabia will be raring to rip into a South Services line-up who will be coming in fresh off the bye.

Tucabia's seamers Brad Chard, Chris Adamson and Brayden Pardoe were in scintillating form last weekend as they ripped through GDSC Easts twice in a day and will be ready to go at Ellem Oval.

Meanwhile at Lower Fisher Turf, Westlawn will welcome back seamer Rohan Hackett as it aims to continue momentum built from its win in night cricket this week.

Jacob Ellis starred with the ball against a young Coutts Crossing outfit and will need to again as his side faces off against GDSC Easts in a grudge match.

GDSC Easts will hope opener Mack Spencer can find his opening-game form when he plundered an unbeaten 74 against South Services.

Topics:  clarence cricket coutts crossing crca harwood premier league

Grafton Daily Examiner
Grafton women top rally contest

Grafton women top rally contest

Ambassador and promotional roles for local models at Coffs Harbour rally event

Valley umpire chosen for top country cricket decider

MAN IN THE MIDDLE: Clarence River umpire Bruce Baxter will step on to the SCG for the Plan B Regional Big Bash final next month.

Baxter already preparing for familiar SCG tingles.

Coles, potholes and hopefully some shade

DAMAGE: Trucks transporting equipment for carpark shade sails caused potholes in the carpark of the South Grafton Coles Shopping Centre.

Potholes in a South Grafton carpark cause an online stir

Mallika's leap of faith strikes gold

Mallika Van Pelt shows off the medals she won at the Australian Masters Games for gymnastics.

Gymnast's hard work pays off in masters competition

Local Partners

Club ready to welcome all-comers for annual GBomb

There is a level of pride that is unmistakable among all riders in the Bom Bom Racing community.

Maclean United captain busting to play

ATTACK: Maclean United captain Jarrad Moran is hoping bowler Nathan Williams (pictured) will be their key to victory.

Top of the table team looking to hold onto their position

Hauser recalls the moment he learned of Games selection

GOING FOR GOLD: Hervey Bay triathlete Matthew Hauser will compete at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Matt Hauser will compete at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.