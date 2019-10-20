Coutts kids' stand up against reigning premiers in battle

GDSC PREMIER LEAGUE: Coutts Crossing were always going to be strong in the 2019/20 season with players returning from the North Coast Premier League but they showed their true class against the defending premiers yesterday.

Tucabia-Copmanhurst GI Hotel saw few changes to the side that lifted the 2018/19 GDSC Premier League title but they were caught out by a rapid Coutts Crossing who claimed their opening batsmen, Daniel Cootes (3) and Blake Ryan (8) early on in the first innings.

Wickets continued to fall for Tucabia-Copmanhust as they searched for answers in Matt Pigg (23) and Matthew Dougherty (32) before Brayden Pardoe(53 not out) stepped up to launch his side over the 200 mark and into match-winning territory.

Tucabia-Copmanhurst fell for a total of eight for 218 with the wickets distributed evenly across the side topped by a level headed display by Ben Shipman (6-3-28).

Coutts Crossing had a big task ahead but with the experience of opening batsmen Tim Tilse (37) and Luke Cox (37) shining through, they cut away at the total before a relentless Eli Fahey (63) took charge and starting knocking the ball around Lower Fisher Oval.

Seven fours and three sixes gave Fahey the whopping total off just 44 balls and all rounder, Shipman (48) took matters into his own hands to finish Tucabia-Copmanhurst off himself to bag a near half-century not out and seal the victory.

The opening match win puts Coutts Crossing in good stead for the season ahead and while Tucabia-Copmanhurst were expecting a slow start, they will need to go back to the drawing board.