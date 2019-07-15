Menu
Cleaver's Mechanical Night Competition grand final winners Coutts Crossing.
Cleaver's Mechanical Night Competition grand final winners Coutts Crossing.
Cricket

Coutts ready to reignite glory days

15th Jul 2019 12:00 PM

COUTTS Crossing Cricket Club will hold its annual general meeting at the Grafton Hotel at 6.30pm on Wednesday, July 24.

Coutts Crossing won its first Clarence River Cricket Association Club Championship in 2015/16 and again in 2016/17 when the it won its first top grade major premiership the following year when it defeated Harwood in the 2016/17 Cleavers Mechanical Night Cricket final.

Coutts Crossing president Andrew McLachlan claims the club championship trophy from Keith Ellem at the Clarence River Cricket Association presentation night at the GDSC.
Coutts Crossing president Andrew McLachlan claims the club championship trophy from Keith Ellem at the Clarence River Cricket Association presentation night at the GDSC.

The club is seeking a new president after Andrew McLachlan, who held the position since the 2015/16 season, indicated his intention not to stand for re-election.

Last season the club joined forces with Coffs Colts to enter a team into the inaugural higher tier North Coast Premier League competition, while fielding a team in each of the CRCA senior grades and under-14s in the Clarence River Junior Cricket Association.

Eli Fahey plays a shot for Coutts/Coffs Colts in North Coast Premier League against Harwood at Lower Fisher Park.
Eli Fahey plays a shot for Coutts/Coffs Colts in North Coast Premier League against Harwood at Lower Fisher Park.

Any new or interested players should get in touch via the club's Facebook page.

The Clarence River Cricket Association AGM will be held at Grafton District Services Club at 7pm on Thursday, July 18.

