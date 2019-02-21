Coutts storm home in night competition

TIGHT BOWLING: Eli Fahey on his way to four wickets in Coutts Crossing's win over Easts in the Cleavers Night Cricket Competition.

TIGHT BOWLING: Eli Fahey on his way to four wickets in Coutts Crossing's win over Easts in the Cleavers Night Cricket Competition. Adam Hourigan

NIGHT CRICKET: The storm clouds threatened, and lightning danced around the light towers, but it didn't rain on the parade for Inspiration Paints Coutts Crossing on Wednesday night.

Having had three of their previous four games washed out in the Cleavers Night Competition, Coutts looked nervously to the sky, but held on for a 50-run win over Happy Smiles Easts.

Returning from duty with Coffs Colts/Coutts premier league side, Eli Fahey (30) top scored for Coutts Crossing and laid the foundation for the innings with the top six all making double figures.

Some late-innings hitting by Matt McKee and a late flurry from Brenden Cotten helped Coutts to one of their higher recent scores of 8/151 from their 20 overs.

With the clouds approaching rapidly and the lightning flashing overhead, Easts began their innings in a flurry with early boundaries an ominous sign.

However, early wickets and tight bowling from Eli Fahey (4/12), who again took the honours, with four wickets restricted the runs for Easts.

Despite the win, due to the earlier washouts, Coutts Crossing will not make the finals, needing an improbable 200-plus run win to vault over Brothers into third.