COVER IMAGES: Highway of history Jenna Thompson Full Profile Login to follow

EVERY Monday night The Daily Examiner calls for our readers to submit their favourite photos to our Facebook page as part of our Cover Image competition.

The most suitable image that depicts life in the Clarence Valley and receives the most likes becomes the cover image on our Facebook page for the following week.

This week we received 14 submissions with Gabriel Sq's photo (pictured above) of an old shed along the Pacific Highway the winner with 11 likes.

Here's a selection of some of this week's most popular and interesting photos: