COVER IMAGES: Spectacular sunrise over Redcliff Jenna Thompson

EVERY Monday night The Daily Examiner calls for our readers to submit their favourite photos to our Facebook page as part of our Cover Image competition.

The most suitable image that depicts life in the Clarence Valley and receives the most likes becomes the cover image on our Facebook page for the following week.

This week we received 37 submissions with Fiona Agnew's photo (pictured above) of a sunrise at Plumbago Bay Yuragir National Park Redcliff, the winner with 13 likes.

Here's a selection of some of this week's most popular and interesting photos: