Cover image competition winner: Sunrise at Broomshead backbeach (Fiona Agnew)

COVER IMAGES: Spectacular sunrises across the Clarence

Grafton Daily Examiner
Jarrard Potter
by
23rd Jul 2020 2:00 PM
EVERY Monday night The Daily Examiner calls for our readers to submit their favourite photos to our Facebook page as part of our Cover Image competition. 

The most suitable image that depicts life in the Clarence Valley and receives the most likes becomes the cover image on our Facebook page for the following week. 

This week we received 39 submissions with Fiona Agnew's photo (pictured above) of a sunrise at Brooms Head the winner with 37 likes. 

Here's a selection of some of this week's most popular and interesting photos: 

