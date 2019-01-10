Menu
Emma Christine Jackson fronted the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on a number of drug charges.
Crime

Covert police drug operation busts Woombye mum

Chloe Lyons
by
10th Jan 2019 6:00 AM | Updated: 6:45 AM
A WOMAN was swept up in a massive investigation after she messaged the police's main target on 52 occasions primarily to source drugs.

Emma Christine Jackson, 26, fronted Maroochydore Magistrates Court yesterday and pleaded guilty to four counts including possess dangerous drugs, drug utensils and property suspected of having been used in a drug offence.

Police searched Jackson's Woombye home on December 4 where they found a total of 9g of marijuana, two phones used to send drug-related messages and a bong.

The mother-of-one told police the drugs were of poor quality and also admitted to smoking methamphetamine.

The court heard the significant police investigation included covert operations and phone intercepts.

Legal Aid lawyer Michael Robinson stressed his client wasn't the target of the operation and that she was going to attend a drug diversion program.

Magistrate Mark Nolan ordered Jackson to a $450, four-month good behaviour bond.

crime drugs marijuana maroochydore magistrates court scd court
The Sunshine Coast Daily

