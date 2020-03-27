Menu
A sign alerting people to the fact no more barbecues will be held in the park for the forseeable future.
COVID-19: Bad news for loos and BBQs

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@dailyexaminer.com.au
27th Mar 2020 3:00 PM
SOON the doors will close on some of the Clarence Valley’s most used service – their public toilets.

Today Clarence Valley Council issued a statement outlining more changes to services including a reduction in the number of public toilets and rubbish bins available and the closure of public BBQs.

A council spokesperson said some toilets would be closed but those that did remain open would be subject to increased levels of cleaning.

The number of rubbish bins in public parks and reserves will also be reduced and all BBQs and publicly accessible power will be switched off.

Council stated the measures followed Federal and State Department of Health guidelines that all non-essential gatherings and travel be suspended to reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus.

It follows the earlier announcement that all council-run caravan parks would also be either closed or subject to strict conditions.

A full list of the toilet closures is available on the council website and for more COVID-19 information on Council facilities and services visit www.clarence.nsw.gov.au/covid19

bbq bbq ban clarence valley council clarence valley council open spaces coronavirus clarence covid-19 public toilets
