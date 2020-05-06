COVID-19 case number drops in northern health district

Northern NSW Local Health District chief executive Wayne Jones says there have been no new cases of COVID-19 in the district for three weeks.

THE number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the North Coast has dropped to 55 after testing rule out the disease in a patient.

In further good news, the chief executive of the Northern NSW Local Health District, Wayne Jones, said it was now three weeks since the health district had recorded a new case of the disease.

Mr Jones said of the 55 cases, 46 have recovered and just one COVID-19 patient was being cared for in hospital. None were in intensive care.

Cases in the district by likely source of infection:

Overseas or interstate acquired – 52

Contact of a confirmed case or in a known cluster – 2

Contact not identified – 1

Under investigation – Total 55

More information and statistics for Local Government Areas can be found here.

Expanded hours for Byron Central Hospital fever clinic

Anyone with flu-like symptoms, however mild, is encouraged to get tested for COVID-19.

Other hospital-based testing clinics are located at The Tweed Hospital, Lismore Base Hospital and Grafton Base Hospital.

Due to high demand for testing at the Byron Central Hospital fever clinic, it has extended the opening hours to be 9am to 5pm daily.

There is no need to make an appointment.