COVID-19: Clarence gets first locally acquired case

THE Clarence Valley has its first confirmed case of locally acquired COVID-19 with an unknown source according to the latest figures from NSW Health.

The total number of infections detected in the Northern NSW Health District as at 8pm Sunday night rose to 37, rising from 33 on Saturday night.

The Clarence figures rose from seven to eight over the same period.

However, for the first time on figures provided by NSW Health, there are 1-4 locally acquired COVID-19 cases with an unknown source in the Clarence Valley.

A manager of the COVID-19 Fever Clinic at Grafton Base Hospital, Travis Armstrong putting out some of the signage for clinic which opened on Monday morning.

According to the Northern NSW Local Health District, there have been 37 COVID-19 infections detected across the area, spanning from the Clarence Valley to Tweed Heads.

30 of those cases are confirmed to have been overseas acquired, 3 a contact of a confirmed case of a known cluster, two with contact not identified and two under investigation.

Of the NNSWLHD cases, four COVID-19 patients are being cared for in hospitals, one of these in an ICU elsewhere in NSW.

In a piece of good news, the health district is reporting that four of those COVID-19 cases have recovered.

"The Public Health Unit is following up close contacts of cases who are located within NNSWLHD, who are being asked to self-isolate for 14 days from last contact with the confirmed case," chief executive of the NNSWLHD Wayne Jones said.

"They will be contacted daily to check that they are well and anyone who develops COVID-19 symptoms will be tested for the virus.

"If you are considered a close contact of a confirmed case, a Health officer will contact you directly."

