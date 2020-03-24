COVID-19 clinic opens in Clarence Valley

A COVID-19/flu clinic has now been established at Grafton Base Hospital. According to the Northern NSW Local Health District, the clinic will open from 10am to 6pm daily.

These clinics are for those most at risk with respiratory symptoms or fever, those returning from overseas or in contact with a COVID-19 case, or people like our health workers.

<< Follow this link to stay up to date with the latest coronavirus information specific to the Clarence Valley >>

It is vital that these respiratory clinics are not overwhelmed with people who are not in the high risk groups, which could result in delays identifying those most vulnerable. People without symptoms do not need to be tested.

The symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, headache, runny nose, or shortness of breath. Anyone with symptoms should isolate themselves from others.

For more information call the Coronavirus Health Information Line: 1800 020 080.

