Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Growing evidence suggests coronavirus can trigger a lifelong, incurable illness in some patients who contract the virus.
Growing evidence suggests coronavirus can trigger a lifelong, incurable illness in some patients who contract the virus.
Health

COVID-19 could trigger incurable illness

by Phoebe Loomes
4th Feb 2021 5:59 PM

A growing body of research suggests coronavirus could be a trigger for diabetes.

In the early months of the pandemic, doctors in outbreak epicentres including Wuhan and Italy suggested a link between new cases of diabetes and COVID-19.

In November, a study found 14.4 per cent of people who became severely ill with coronavirus went on to develop diabetes.

There was also a case of an 18-year-old student in Germany who was asymptomatic while infected with coronavirus, but who began to feel listless a month later.

He was diagnosed with diabetes, with his doctor suggesting that its sudden onset could be linked to the student's infection, according to the journal Nature.

More than 150 documented cases of possible coronavirus-induced diabetes have now been reported worldwide. The cases were documented in a co-ordinated effort from more than 300 institutions, The Times reports.

RELATED: Follow all our live coronavirus Australia updates here

 

RELATED: Vaccine side effects you could have

The researchers behind the Covid-IAB Registry said those virus-infected patients diagnosed with diabetes have consistently suffered poor outcomes.

However, in some cases, the researchers claim the virus has affected the diabetes, or even caused its onset.

Doctors have hypothesised that a steroid used to treat severe cases of coronavirus can trigger an elevated blood sugar level.

In other cases, diabetes appears to present months after the initial infection.

One of the founders of the registry said the purpose was to discover whether the diabetes cases are truly being triggered by COVID-19.

 

 

Professor Francesco Rubino, chairman of metabolic and bariatric surgery at King's College London, told The Times researchers will use it to decipher what is "true COVID-induced diabetes, not a case that could be classified as unknown pre-existing diabetes".

 

- with wires

Originally published as COVID-19 could trigger incurable illness

coronavirus health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Kayaker dies on Nymboida river north of Dorrigo

        Premium Content Kayaker dies on Nymboida river north of Dorrigo

        Breaking Man in his 40s overturned and became trapped in rocks

        HEART OF GOLD, ROUGH AS GUTS: Family’s tribute to rodeo man

        Premium Content HEART OF GOLD, ROUGH AS GUTS: Family’s tribute to rodeo man

        News Bruce Green’s children describe a man whose voice will ring on following his tragic...

        Cop's shocking act with intimate videos revealed

        Premium Content Cop's shocking act with intimate videos revealed

        Crime A Coffs Harbour cop distributed intimate images without consent

        AMAZING DEAL: $1 for 28 days for local news, great rewards

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: $1 for 28 days for local news, great rewards

        News Your support for local journalism is vital in our community