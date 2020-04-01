COVID-19: Latest update on Clarence figures

THE Clarence's number of COVID-19 cases has remained steady at 8 as of Monday night.

One additional case has been confirmed across the Northern NSW Local Health District, bringing the total number of infections detected to 38.

30 of these cases were overseas acquired, 3 are a contact of a known case in cluster, 2 are unknown, and 2 are under investigation.

Of the NNSWLHD cases, currently 4 COVID-19 patients are being cared for in hospitals, 1of these is in ICU elsewhere in NSW.

According to NSW Health figures, there have been 2145 tests conducted in the health district for 38 detections, with 12.24 cases per 100,000, one of the lowest in the state.

The Public Health Unit is following up close contacts of cases who are located within NNSWLHD, who are being asked to self-isolate for 14 days from last contact with the confirmed case. They will be contacted daily to check that they are well and anyone who develops COVID-19 symptoms will be tested for the virus. If you are considered a close contact of a confirmed case, a Health officer will contact you directly.

There are now no cases of locally acquired infection with an unknown source in the Clarence Valley according to the latest NSW Health figures.

A clinic has been set up at Grafton Base Hospital for testing for the COVID-19 virus open from 10am-6pm.

These clinics are for those most at risk with respiratory symptoms or fever, those returning from overseas or in contact with a COVID-19 case, or people like our health workers. It is vital that these respiratory clinics are not overwhelmed with people who are not in the high risk groups, which could result in delays identifying those most vulnerable.

People without symptoms do not need to be tested. The symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, headache, runny nose, or shortness of breath. Anyone with symptoms should isolate themselves from others. For advice and information about COVID-19 visit www.health.nsw.gov.au/Infectious/diseases/Pages/coronavirus.aspx. Residents of NSW can also call new the 24-hour COVID-19 hotline on 13 77 88 for advice and support on non-health related inquiries. For health related advice, please continue to liaise with your GP, or phone HealthDirect on 1800 022 222

