COVID-19: New rules for maternity patients

There are new rules around maternity units due to COVID-19

There are new rules around maternity units due to COVID-19

THE Northern NSW Local Health District have put out information regarding new practices for maternity patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To protect patients and hospital staff, there will be no visitors allowed to any of the maternity units during the pandemic period.

Women will be able to bring one person with them for support during their labour and birth.

Only parents will be permitted to visit babies in the special care nursery.

For exceptional circumstances the health service encourage families to discuss their individual needs with staff.

This is in addition to COVID-19 screening measures in place for everyone entering the hospitals.

The screening is based on targeted questions and ideally should be done prior to arrival at the hospital or before being allocated a bed/room, before every home or planned clinic visit.

Every person will be asked by a member of staff:

• If they have been overseas in the last 14 days;

• If they have fever or acute respiratory symptoms;

• If they have come into close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

If a support person is symptomatic they will be given a mask to wear and encouraged to present to the Emergency Department or their GP for further assessment and potential testing.

During the pandemic period the hospitals have cancelled all face-to-face childbirth education classes until further notice.

<< Follow this link to stay up to date with the latest coronavirus information specific to the Clarence Valley >>

For women about to give birth who have a suspected or confirmed COVID-19 infection:

• Will be asked to wear a mask over your face and nose during labour

• Will still be able to move in labour and birth in the position of your choice

• Will have access to a range of pain relief options

• Water immersion and water birth will no longer be an option.

• You will be recommended to have continuous foetal heart rate monitoring in labour.

If you and your baby are well, going home as soon as possible after the birth is best and will be encouraged. To support you, we will offer you home visiting and telephone or telehealth (video) visits.

Staff will call you each day to check on you and your baby and ask if you need support or a visit.

Skin-to-skin contact at birth and breastfeeding will continue to be encouraged. Mothers are encouraged to continue to breastfeed with careful attention to hand hygiene as well as taking care not to cough or sneeze over your baby.

If you are suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19 infection, you will be encouraged to wear a mask when feeding or expressing breast milk for your baby. Where possible, have someone else help with the care of the baby.

Before coming to hospital to access any pregnancy-related services, patients are asked please call ahead before every visit on the usual hospital or midwifery contacts details given.

For more information, please call your Maternity care provider or call the Birth Unit of the hospital you are booked with.