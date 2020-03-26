COVID-19 panic turns to relief in Yamba

An employee of a Yamba business tested negative to coronavirus after fears she had been exposed to the disease.

PANIC turned to relief yesterday for a number of Priceline Yamba employees who feared they were going to need to self-isolate for 14 days after potentially being exposed to COVID-19.

The past 48 hours were some of the longest of their' lives, as they anxiously waited for test results after a fellow employee feared she had been exposed to the pandemic, which has swept the globe and now killed almost 19,000.

On Monday a group of junior employees were overheard discussing the potential exposure of a fellow staff member to coronavirus.

"When will they get the test results back?" a female asked a male employee.

"They find out on Wednesday, he replied.

"Will we have to self-isolate?" another concerned teenage girl asked her two fellow staff.

"I guess it depends on the results."

The collective fears of the staff were allayed yesterday morning, when they found out their fellow employee had contracted influenza, not the dreaded COVID-19.

A Priceline Yamba supervisor confirmed the incident and said a number of staff were concerned they would have to go into isolation.

She said the test results came back yesterday from Yamba Family Practice and the female staff member had contracted influenza.

A young female Priceline staff member was disciplined for discussing the issue in the store where customers were within earshot.

Due to Privacy Act constraints, Yamba Family Practice could not confirm the woman had tested positive for influenza.

"Officially Yamba Family Practice knows of no known cases of COVID-19 in Yamba," a spokeswoman said.

The relief in Yamba came just 12 hours after Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced more strict lockdown measures due to the rapid spike of more than 1800 cases in Australia in the past week.

The tough new rules include limiting weddings to five people, funerals to 10 mourners, a ban on real estate auctions,the closure of beauticians, pools, libraries and limited hairdressing appointments to 30 minutes maximum.