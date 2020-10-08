Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
More than a dozen travelling show workers who have been in COVID-ravaged Victoria have been sent packing after they were busted in Mackay.
More than a dozen travelling show workers who have been in COVID-ravaged Victoria have been sent packing after they were busted in Mackay.
Breaking

Virus scare: Showies found in Qld after Victoria visit

Heidi Petith
by and Greg Stolz
8th Oct 2020 2:41 PM | Updated: 2:58 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Fourteen travelling show workers who visited COVID -ravaged Victoria have been busted in Mackay, Health Minister Steven Miles has revealed.  

A Showfest crew also visited Rockhampton recently.  

Mr Miles said the 'show support staff' had been immediately ordered to leave Queensland and police were involved.  

He said all 14 had tested negative for COVID-19.  

"The police ... quarantined them while they were tested and now they've asked them to return to outside of Queensland," he said.  

"The police will investigate and that's a matter for police to look into.  

"But I think what this underlines is that our systems are very effective at identifying where people have travelled inappropriately."  

Mr Miles said the show workers may have been granted essential worker permits had they worked with Queensland Health authorities.  

He said the show would go ahead but without the rides.

Mackay Showfest organiser Lance Collyer said the arrested show staff had "no connection" to their event. 

He said "technical issues" were behind the cancellation of tonight's show in Mackay. 

"We just had some technical issues with a couple of rides that didn't meet the paperwork," Mr Collyer said. 

"They're going through with the Queensland Police to nut out the approvals." 

More to come.

Originally published as COVID-19 scare: Showies busted after Victoria visit

More Stories

coronavirus mackay

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Land and air search finds missing 74-year-old woman

        Premium Content UPDATE: Land and air search finds missing 74-year-old woman

        Breaking A woman last seen about 6pm last night has been found following an extensive air and land search south of Grafton today

        ART OF COACHING: Tigers’ coach back for another title tilt

        Premium Content ART OF COACHING: Tigers’ coach back for another title tilt

        AFL After going from back-to-back wooden spooners to 2020 grand finalists, the Grafton...

        7 Clarence businesses you can buy right now

        Premium Content 7 Clarence businesses you can buy right now

        Business Looking to run your own show in the Clarence Valley but don’t want to start from...

        ARTEFACTS: 2020 JADA winner celebrated

        Premium Content ARTEFACTS: 2020 JADA winner celebrated

        Art & Theatre Keep up to date with what’s happening at the Grafton Regional Gallery, including...