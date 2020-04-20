Menu
A Rex (Regional Express) aircraft (file image)
COVID-19: Temp checks for local air passengers

Adam Hourigan
, adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au
20th Apr 2020 12:00 AM
GRAFTON and Lismore air travellers will soon have their temperature checked before boarding Regional Express (Rex) flights.

The airline is rolling out the checks across its entire network of 55 destinations.

"As an added precautionary measure to protect our passengers, staff and the communities we service during this period of pandemic and national health emergency, all passengers will have their temperature taken by a digital thermometer at check-in (or boarding for web check-in passengers)," Rex National Airports Manager David Brooksby said.

"Any passengers recording a temperature outside a healthy range will be denied boarding."

Rex staff commencing duty will also have their temperature tested at sign-on.

"In addition, although this is not required under any existing regulation, Rex endeavours to space out the seating allocation of all passengers to facilitate social distancing. Unrelated parties will not be assigned seats next to each other where possible," Mr Brooksby said

"There will also be changes in the in-flight catering service provided to minimise the risk of infection.

"We apologise for this inconvenience and thank all passengers in advance for their understanding."

Regional Express has waged a public campaign for government assistance to help them stay viable through the coronavirus pandemic.

They have reduced their service to Grafton and Lismore to two return flights a week as part of its plan to stay viable with dramatic reductions in passenger numbers.

They have previously stated that the flights are contingent on their successful application to the Federal Governments Regional Aviation Initiative.

"If our projections are accurate and if Rex is able to draw on its fair share of the assistance packages, this Regional Aviation Rescue Initiative put forward by the Coalition Government will permit Rex to sustain, for at least 6 months, its revised national network schedule even if passenger demand drops by 95% compared to pre-COVID days," Rex Deputy Chair, John Sharp AM said.

Grafton Daily Examiner

