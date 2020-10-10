Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Northern NSW Local Health District chief executive Wayne Jones.
Northern NSW Local Health District chief executive Wayne Jones.
Health

COVID-19 test rates less than ideal, according to health boss

Liana Boss
10th Oct 2020 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

HEALTH authorities would like to see the rate of COVID-19 testing in northern NSW double.

Northern NSW Local Health District chief executive Wayne Jones told ABC North Coast a mobile clinic being run in Byron Bay had only undertaken 30 tests for the virus this week.

Mr Jones said testing across the region broadly was about 50 per cent of the rate health authorities would like to see.

He recently said in a statement tests of untreated sewage at sewerage treatment plants within the health district found no detections of COVID-19.

There have been no confirmed cases in Northern NSW residents since July 25 and no detection of the virus in sewage samples since the week following July 27.

As well as being present in stools, viral fragments can enter the sewer when washed off hands and bodies through sinks and showers.

Usual sewage treatment processes inactivate, or kill, the COVID-19 virus, and sewage discharge to the environment is regulated by the NSW EPA.

coronavirusnorthernrivers covid-19 covid-19 testing northern nsw local health district wayne jones
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SAY NO: Domestic violence on police radar

        Premium Content SAY NO: Domestic violence on police radar

        News FOR the next six months the message that ‘Clarence Valley says no to domestic violence’ will be in the community’s face.

        New business offers oriential flavours to the Clarence

        Premium Content New business offers oriential flavours to the Clarence

        News Residents making the trek to Coffs Harbour to get their oriental fix can now pop...

        Eco-resort headlines massive cultural tourism investment

        Premium Content Eco-resort headlines massive cultural tourism investment

        News $5.4m for three developments a ‘huge opportunity’ for Gumbaynggirr people and local...

        PRIDE OF THE TIGERS: Ageless Anderson defies father time

        Premium Content PRIDE OF THE TIGERS: Ageless Anderson defies father time

        AFL Eight years after the Grafton Tigers’ win over Sawtell-Toormina in the 2012 grand...