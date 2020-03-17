COVID-19: Three more Clarence events postponed

The crowd fills the stand at the Maclean Showground.

THE current COVID-19 outbreak has forced two more Clarence groups to either postpone or cancel their planned events.

The Grafton Relay for Life has announced via their Facebook page that the event is postponed.

Due to be held on April 4-5, the event draws a large crowd, with more than 700 registered for the last event, held at Jabour park in 2018.

The event had already raised more than $16,000 in pledges 18 days before the event.

More details will be provided by organisers as they come to hand.

In another announcement tonight, the Maclean Show Society has decided to cancel the show for this year in a unanimous decision of their committee.

Show society secretary Pru Ensby said they were disappointed to make the call, but the safety of the community came first.

“We’re all in uncharted waters,” she said. “It can be very scary, but it’s your sense of community that prevents us from going ahead.

“It’s safety first, safety for the community definitely.”

Ms Ensby said that they were disappointed they wouldn’t get the opportunity to bring the community together and celebrate coming out of what had been a hard time in relation to recent drought and bushfires.

“The show does support the community, it brings you together, people can come, forget about their troubles and have a wonderful night or day and catch up with old friends they might not have seen for 12 months,” she said.

Ms Ensby said the committee were keen to involve the community in the running of their show next year, inviting ideas for the event.

“If anybody does thoughts of what they would like to see next year they can email info@macleanshow.org.au,” she said.

“It would be great because we’re going to come back bigger and better next year and I think getting the community involve will make a great 2021 show.”

In better news for the show society, they will be able to celebrate a new building at their show next year with their new pavilion being ready.

Work on the structure began today, after it was knocked down in the storm in January 2018, and is expected to be ready in time for the 2021 show celebration.

Finally, late tonight, the Grafton Eisteddfod dance competition was postponed until a date later in the year.

Posting on their Facebook page it stated that The Committee met this evening and has decided to postpone the Dance eisteddfod until later in the year.

“We think it is important to do our part to help protect everyone’s health and to slow down the spread of this disease,” it read.

“Over the coming weeks we will talk with our venue, adjudicator, dance studios, videographer and other nearby eisteddfod societies to try and find suitable alternative dates that don’t clash with other events / activities.

“This will also of course also be subject to the lifting of any government restrictions and on the containment of the virus (which they are saying might continue for another 6 months).

“If we fail to find a new suitable time, we will cancel the event and resume next year.”