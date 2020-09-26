COVID-19: Warning as tests decrease, while crowds increase

Northern NSW Local Health District officials are urging people to get tested if they are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms.

THE drop in COVID-19 testing in Northern NSW is continuing to decline, and as tens of thousands of visitors come into the area, authorities want to see it double.



Northern NSW Local Health District chief executive Wayne Jones has urged everyone to get tested early if they have any COVID-19 symptoms at all.

“Maintaining our COVID vigilance during the school holidays is vital to support the great position we currently are in,” Mr Jones said.

“Testing numbers have declined in recent weeks and we are appealing to the community to come forward for testing right away if you have a runny nose or scratchy throat, cough, fever or other symptoms that could be COVID-19.

“If people don’t come forward and get tested, we can’t keep the pandemic at bay.”

“In the past seven days only 1345 people came forward for testing, but we would hope to be seeing about 3500 a week in the lead up to the holidays.”

This continues a trend of a decline over the past three weeks, where 3323 people were tested in the week starting September 7, and 2329 in the seven days since September 14.

“With extra visitors coming to our region, and more of us catching up with friends and getting out. and about, it is more important than ever to get a COVID test,” Mr Jones said.

The Northern NSW Local Health District is encouraging all residents and visitors to:

If you are unwell, get tested and isolate right away – don’t delay.

Wash your hands regularly. Take hand sanitiser with you when you go out.

Keep your distance. Leave 1.5 metres between yourself and others.

A mobile COVID-19 clinic is coming to Maclean.

Wear a mask on public transport, ride share, taxis, shopping, places of worship and other places where you can’t physically distance.

COVID-19 testing clinics can be found here: https://www.nsw.gov.au/covid-19/how-to-protectyourself-

and-others/clinics or call your GP.