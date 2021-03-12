COVID app glitch affected check-ins

COVID-19 check-ins were among the functions affected by an "unplanned outage" to the Service NSW app that lasted four hours, the state government has confirmed.

Just after 3pm, users of the Service NSW app were reporting difficulties in accessing the app and inputting their pin.

Users noted an "incorrect" login errors and many are getting locked out after five attempts.

We're aware of an issue affecting multiple Service NSW transactions and services. We're working to resolve this ASAP and sincerely apologise for the inconvenience. Please note the Digital Driver License should still be available as a cached version. #servicenswpic.twitter.com/Dc95xB7ZnO — Service NSW (@ServiceNSW) March 11, 2021

However, the issue was resolved on just after 7pm on Thursday.

"This afternoon, the Service NSW App and MyServiceNSW account experienced an unexpected outage preventing customers from accessing some services," a spokesperson for Service NSW said in a statement.

"The outage lasted for approximately four hours and customer services have now been restored. The COVID Safe Check In web form was not impacted by the outage.

"There is no evidence to suggest the outage was the result of a cyber attack.

"Service NSW apologises for any inconvenience caused by the outage and thanks customers for their understanding during this time."

Service NSW currently experience outages in some of its services. Picture: supplied

While there has been no community transmissions of COVID-19 in NSW for more than 50 days, check-ins at venues are still mandatory.

The app is also used for digital driver's licences which is accepted a form of identification at bars, bottle shops or at traffic stops.

The app is responsible for up to 2.5 million COVID-19 check-ins a day.

