COVID causes non-essential council services to close

An abstract artwork promotes one of the many exhibitions currently on display at the Grafton Regional Gallery to coincide with the Jacaranda Festival.

CLARENCE Valley Council pre-empted many of the national cabinet's decisions to close some 'non-essential' services, putting out a list of what would not remain open yesterday.

However, general manager Ashley Lindsay reassured the community that their essential services would continue as normal.

"This is an unprecedented global crisis. The safety of the community and council staff is paramount. As a result there will be changes to our service levels," he said.

"Essential services such as water, road maintenance and weekly waste collections will continue as normal. However, many of our non-critical functions will be suspended.

<< Follow this link to stay up to date with the latest coronavirus information specific to the Clarence Valley >>

"It really is up to everyone in the community to reduce avoidable personal contact with other people and that includes staff at all our facilities. Our Customer Service Centres will remain open but you should call or email us or use the LiveChat facility on our website this will not only save you time, but more importantly it will reduce the risk to you and your family."

Mr Lindsay said there would be ongoing updates as the situation changes, and a review of all facilities currently closed on Monday April 30.

Residents can keep up to date on how we are responding to emerging issues and our service levels by visiting our website www.clarence.nsw.gov.au/covid19

Here is a list of the status of current council services:

Customer Service Centres - OPEN (Preference is for customers to go online or call us)

Council meetings - April and May meetings will held in Grafton. (Council meetings will still be held in person, as this is required under the Local Government Act, but social distancing measures will be in place. Members of the public are encouraged to listen to these meetings on our livestream.)

Annual kerbside bulk waste collection - POSTPONED

Weekly Waste collections - NO CHANGE

Regional Landfill, Grafton - OPEN (Closed on Sundays)

Transfer Stations; OPEN (Grafton, Maclean, Iluka, Glenreagh, Copmanhurst, Tyringham, Baryugil)

Treelands Drive Community Centre, Yamba - CLOSED

All Indoor Sports Centres - CLOSED

Parks, Reserves and Sporting Facilities - CLOSED

Visitor Information Centre - CLOSED (online and telephone service only)

Regional Gallery - CLOSED

All Libraries - CLOSED - (Online, Click, Call and Collect available)

Community Halls - CLOSED to group bookings

Animal Shelter (Pound) - Reduced Hours (10am-11:30am)

Swimming Pools - CLOSED

Shannon Creek Dam - CLOSED