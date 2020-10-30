COVID warning for F45 gym, five new cases in NSW

A new alert has been issued for a south weste Sydney gym after a patron with COVID-19 attended workout sessions no fewer than 13 times while infected.

The new warning has sparked raised concerns for another wave of the coronavirus in NSW.

NSW Health is warning those who attended the F45 gym in Leppington after the gym junkie worked out while contagious between October 15 and October 28.

The person, who was included in today's new locally acquired coronavirus cases, attended the gym at Leppington every day between those dates, completing both morning and afternoon sessions.

FIVE NEW COVID CASES, SCHOOL CLOSED FOR CLEANING

NSW has recorded five new cases of COVID-19 overnight with Premier Gladys Berejiklian expecting that the infections spread by community transmission will be traced to existing clusters.

Of the four cases of community spread, one is a mystery case that sparked health alerts issued last night.

The three other infections in today's numbers are family members of that original case.

An additional case was recorded in hotel quarantine.

Ms Berejiklian said contact tracing was underway.

"Overnight we did have four cases of COVID in New South Wales, three of which were community transmission, unfortunately," she said.

"Three of them are from the same household and NSW Health, I know, is working and is confident there will be an establishment to an existing cluster although that is not yet confirmed.

"There was just one case in overseas quarantine."

Ms Berejiklain also flagged that Victorians would not be allowed into NSW for at least the next two weeks as their lives returned to normal.

"Once restrictions are eased, the impact of what those easing of restrictions means. We know that when you're in a lockdown it is easy to control the virus," she said.

"The real test is once you ease those restrictions it takes at least two weeks to see what that will do.

"We need to be sensible about this. I've also received economic advice about the benefit of NSW being opened up to the rest of Australia, New Zealand and possibly some other jurisdictions versus the risk of being exposed to cases from Victoria."

Ms Berejiklian would not say whether the border would be open for Christmas and added the way NSW is treating Victoria is not similar to the hard line borders in Western Australia and Queensland.

"When you shut down your economy and when you don't let people move around freely, of course, the virus isn't going to spread," she said.

"What we've demonstrated in New South Wales since our first shutdown back in March is our ability to keep our borders open to everyone except Victoria. We're now letting people in from New Zealand, we're processing 3,000 returning travellers every week and we've demonstrated our system is resilient and coping with those outbreaks."

WESTERN SYDNEY SCHOOL CLOSED OVER STUDENT COVID CASE

A western Sydney primary school has been closed for cleaning after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

The Malek Fahd Islamic School, in Hoxton Park, is closed today with students and staff isolating.

Contact tracing is underway and classes are continuing as normal at the school's other campuses at Greenacre and Beaumont Hills.

Parents are expected to receive more information today.

"Malek Fahd and its Hoxton Park campus will continue to work closely with NSW Health to ensure that the health and safety of all students and staff is maintained," NSW Health said.

The announcement came just hours after health officials issued a serious alert for several venues across Sydney.

Bondi Junction was flagged after a confirmed case visited the Westfield shopping centre for three hours.

Anyone who attended Westfield Bondi Junction, in Sydney's eastern suburbs, on October 24 between 1.30pm and 4.30pm must monitor for symptoms.

Meanwhile venues in Sydney's west have also been put on alert, including Flip Out Prestons Indoor Trampoline Park and Jasmins Lebanese Restaurant in Liverpool.

The warning hours for the trampoline park are between 12pm and 1.50pm on October 25, while a positive case was at the restaurant on Sunday between 2pm and 3.30pm.

Anyone who visited the trampoline park or restaurant for more than an hour must immediately isolate for 14 days regardless of their test result.

NSW Health has warned attendees of three other venues to get tested if they experience COVID-19 symptoms:

Watsup Brothers kebab shop, Condell Park, between 5.30pm and 6pm on October 24

Ali Baba Charcoal Chicken in Auburn, between 1pm and 1.20pm on October 26

Carnes Hill Marketplace between 3.30pm and 4.30pm on Tuesday October 27

The cases that visited these sites will be included in Thursday's numbers.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian is frustrated with the lack of communication from the Queensland government.

It comes as the state recorded just one new locally acquired case of COVID-19 on Wednesday and seven in hotel quarantine, leading Gladys Berejiklian to demand Annastacia Palaszczuk have the "courage" to open Queensland's borders.

Ms Palaszczuk is set to make a statement regarding the sunshine state's hard border with NSW on Friday, just a day before Queensland's ­election, and Ms Berejiklian (pictured) said she doesn't know what will happen.

"But I think it's rather cute that it's happening the day before the election, and I'm just so upset and frustrated as to why the border's been in place for so long," she told 2GB's Ben Fordham.

"I just wish that she had the courage to do it earlier."

The NSW Premier said she has been frustrated with the Queensland Government for its lack of communication.

A decision on the reopening of the border with Victoria will be taken in a "couple of weeks," Ms Berejiklian said.

Originally published as COVID warning for F45 gym, five new cases in NSW