Cow rescue adds to trainees' experience

The cow gave the trainees some practical experience in rescue work.

The cow gave the trainees some practical experience in rescue work. Tabulam SES Unit Facebook

TRAINING night took on a whole new twist yesterday for the Tabulam SES Unit when they were called to rescue a cow.

The team were asked to assist Tenterfield SES to remove the unlucky bovine from a rock cave/hole.

"Because it was a training night for us we took the whole team up for the experience," the Tabulam SES Unit posted on Facebook.

It turned out to be a successful night, although the cow is most likely quite sore after her escapades but she walked away after being hauled out.