The cow gave the trainees some practical experience in rescue work.
Cow rescue adds to trainees' experience

2nd Mar 2018 6:10 AM

TRAINING night took on a whole new twist yesterday for the Tabulam SES Unit when they were called to rescue a cow.

The team were asked to assist Tenterfield SES to remove the unlucky bovine from a rock cave/hole.

"Because it was a training night for us we took the whole team up for the experience," the Tabulam SES Unit posted on Facebook.

It turned out to be a successful night, although the cow is most likely quite sore after her escapades but she walked away after being hauled out.

Lismore Northern Star
