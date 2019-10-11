Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cow spotted on Monash Picture: Vic Roads Twitter
Cow spotted on Monash Picture: Vic Roads Twitter
News

Cow stranded on Monash Freeway

11th Oct 2019 7:18 AM

In-bound traffic is moo-ving slowly on the Monash Freeway this morning, with a cow stranded on the grass median strip just before Clyde Road.

Police and rangers are on the scene to help the stranded animal as it casually chews on some grass.

 

 

The operation has brought the speed limit down to 40km/h, with traffic backed up to Officer South Road.

More Stories

clyde road cow monash freeway

Top Stories

    Controversial motel DA changes given thumbs up in report

    premium_icon Controversial motel DA changes given thumbs up in report

    Council News A controversial modifications to a development application for a motel in Yamba could be ruled in on a technicality.

    Massive Gulmarrad development on the nose with neighbours

    premium_icon Massive Gulmarrad development on the nose with neighbours

    Council News Residents unite over concern with 255-unit proposal

    How to survive a summer without Friday night footy

    premium_icon How to survive a summer without Friday night footy

    Environment Fun new activity all the kids are talking about

    Brekky meeting promises updates on local infrastructure work

    premium_icon Brekky meeting promises updates on local infrastructure work

    Business Grafton Chamber of Commerce breakfast meeing a must-come.