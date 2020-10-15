A bid to follow the herd turned out badly for a lone cow that got stuck on a trampoline in rural Victoria overnight.

The drama unfolded when a mob of about 40 cows went on a run in the dead of night in South Gippsland.

The herd was rounded up after a truck driver saw cattle in the middle of the road and doorknocked the nearest house.

Neighbours were woken to find cows scattered in their yards, and the mob was guided home.

But when dairy farmer Kay Laing did a second check of her yard to be extra sure, she found a black and white cow stuck on her in-ground trampoline.

"I rang up the neighbour and said, 'Oh gee, sorry David, there's a cow stuck on the tramp. I'm not kidding you. It's really on the tramp'," she told radio 3AW on Thursday.

"I would love to have seen her get on. I'm sure she must have been thinking, 'What the hell?' Anyway she ended up just plonking down and just sat.

The cow that got stuck on a trampoline in rural Victoria overnight. Picture: Supplied

"Thank God it was night time and she couldn't see either because I'm tipping she would've been pretty terrified."

Her neighbour brought his tractor around and, with some chains and a hoist, got the cow on solid ground.

"She was just fine, we lifted her off and then she walked home, maybe a kilometre and a half.

"We were back in bed by 3.30am."

Ms Laing told the radio show's rumour file program she wanted to share the story to "lighten up people's COVID blues".

Originally published as Cow stuck where you won't believe