COWABUMMER: North Coast shredders to miss nationals

SURFING Australia’s national championships have become the latest casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic as restrictions on interstate travel remain firmly in place.

The cancellation of the tournament scheduled to run from October 17 in Port Macquarie, was announced on Thursday, leaving Clarence Valley and Coffs Coast NSW state championship winners Harley Walters and Rosie Smart in the lurch.

Sawtell's Rosie Smart takes out the 2020 Under-16 NSW Junior Titles on home turf. Photo: Josh Brown / Surfing NSW.

A number of national events have been subject to change in the current environment, and with the safety of all involved at the forefront of any decision, the call was been made to cancel the prestigious Longboard, Logger, Shortboard, Para and Bodyboard titles for 2020.

The event will be scheduled to return to Port Macquarie in 2021, where Australian champions will be crowned in all divisions.

“Surfing Australia is gutted to make the call, in consultation with our state branches, to cancel the SAE Group Australian Surf Championships for 2020 in Port Macquarie,” Surfing Australia CEO Chris Mater said.

“We look forward to seeing champions crowned and entry numbers boom in 2021 when the region hosts the championships again.”

Port Macquarie-Hastings Council acting group manager Amanda Hatton said the safety of the community simply wasn’t worth putting at risk in the current climate.

“It is unfortunate that COVID has forced the cancellation of this year’s event, however, the safety of competitors, their families, and our local community must remain the priority,” Cr Hatton said.

“We are thrilled to support the event as host destination in 2021, and look forward to welcoming the surfing championships next year.”

“We congratulate all the surfers who made their state teams and thank all our sponsors for their ongoing support, in particular, our naming rights partner in the SAE Group,” Mr Mater said.

NATIONAL TITLE SCHEDULE

SAE Group Australian Surf Championships – CANCELLED

Port Macquarie, NSW – Oct 17-Nov 2, 2020

Nudie Australian Para Surfing Titles – CANCELLED

Port Macquarie, NSW – Oct 22, 2020 (within the ASC window)