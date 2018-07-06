Menu
ATTACK: Jaidyn Dean White, 20, knocked out two of a man's teeth in 2016.
Crime

Cowardly attack does $6000 in damage to man's mouth

Chloe Lyons
by
6th Jul 2018 5:00 AM
AFTER setting upon a man in a "cowardly, bullying and unprovoked" attack, a teen blamed his victim for the teeth embedded in his fist.

In May 2016 at Beerwah, Jaidyn Dean White, now 20, was with a group of friends when he assaulted a man who was with his mate.

Two of the victim's teeth were knocked out, requiring him to spend $6300 on a dental plate.

After the "significant blow", White approached the victim and became angry at him because his teeth had stuck into his fist.

White pleaded guilty in Maroochydore District Court to assault occasioning bodily harm.

Defence barrister Mark McAuley told the court his client was an apprentice carpenter and in a long-term relationship.

White's criminal history was referred to as "not particularly relevant" and Mr McAuley argued he'd not come before the court in the two years since the offence.

Judge David Reid described the attack as "cowardly, bullying and unprovoked", but said he wasn't intending on sending White to prison.

Mr McAuley proposed White be subjected to a community corrections order with no convictions recorded.

Crown prosecutor Alex Stark argued for 12 to 18 months' imprisonment with probation.

Judge Reid stood the matter down and will make his decision this morning, telling the court he needed more time to consider White's fate.

attack crime maroochydore district court punch scd court
The Sunshine Coast Daily

