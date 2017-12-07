Reality sets in after shocking coward's punch attack

Taliesin Tardew- O'Meara, 19, of East Lismore, was lucky to have not suffered catastrophic damage after being king hit on the Gold Coast.

A TALENTED baseballer's chance of a professional career was nearly snatched away from him after he was allegedly knocked to the ground unconscious in a one-punch attack during a night out.

Taliesin Tardrew-O'Meara, of East Lismore, said he was trying to stop a group of men hassling his female friend when allegedly struck and assaulted by a 19-year-old man.

Police allege the 19-year-old and two other men, both aged 21, surrounded Mr Tardrew-O'Meara, 19, on the corner of Orchid and Cavill Avenue, Surfers Paradise just after 3am last Monday.

While the talented pitcher remarkably escaped with minor injuries, Mr Tardrew-O'Meara continued to feel the effects of the violent row with on-going dental work, headaches and difficulty concentrating.

The Trinity Catholic College graduate said undertaking exams on Saturday in preparation for his move to the US to play college baseball next month proved a struggle as he recovers from his concussion. The 19-year-old secured a scholarship to study and play baseball at Southeast Community College in Lincoln, Nebraska earlier this year while abroad for a baseball tour.

But the recovery is going well for Mr Tardrew-O'Meara, who said he was grateful he could still pursue his goal to play professional baseball.

Aside from some hazy memories inside the ambulance with a friend, Mr Tardrew-O'Meara has no memory of the incident with CCTV footage and his friend filling in the gaps.

He said the footage served as a harrowing reminder of how lucky he was pull through the attack relatively unscathed.

"Everything felt a little bit unreal but it's all started to hit me now, you know the repercussions, the affect that its had on my friends and family," Mr Tardrew-O'Meara said.

"It's all becoming very real at the moment. I've been really lucky to come out of it as well as I have."

Family friend Robyn Youngberry, who is also the vice-president of Mr Tardrew-O'Meara former Marist Brothers Baseball Club, was shocked when she heard of the attack.

She said "even a minuscule set back can hamper your future", especially in sport and wished him well in his recovery.

"He kind, considerate and he's just a nice fella."

All three alleged attackers are due to appear in court next week.