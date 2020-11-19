Cowboy looks to the books for future

He is better known as an elite sportsman and Cowboys ­skipper, but in the off-season Michael Morgan is hitting the books at CQU to plan for life after footy.

While many of his teammates are enjoying the break ahead of next season Morgan, 28, is studying a Master of Business Administration (Leadership), which is a self-paced postgraduate online course.

Designed for aspiring ­leaders, the MBA is a highly flexible degree that is not bound by term dates or submission deadlines, allowing Morgan to study when, and how, it suits him.

"The MBA (Leadership) was ideal for me as uni commitments can be difficult with a training schedule that can vary week to week," Morgan said.

Michael Morgan. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

"Off season is the best opportunity to get uni work done and even if I'm away on holidays, I'm still able to take my study with me."

The Cowboys playmaker has recently added the title of father to his repertoire. Despite the added distraction, he's still managed to find time around work and family life to slot in study.

"I missed a lot of football this year (due to COVID then surgery), so I was able to get more course work done," he said.

"While I'd much rather be playing every game, the study gave me something good to focus on while I was away from football.

"I've finished two assignments so far and am about to start my third unit (marketing).

"My wife Brianna is very encouraging of me doing the course so she helps keep me motivated and pushes me to do more."

Michael Morgan (right) with his wife Brianna and baby daughter Penelope. Photo: Instagram

Morgan, who has been playing rugby league professionally for more than a decade and remains at the peak of his career, said he understood the importance of having a plan for life after ­football.

"I don't think many people know exactly what they want to do once they finish school or in my case, once they finish football," he said.

"Getting some sort of qualification keeps options open and could lead you down a path to something you really enjoy.

"I know I won't be playing football forever, so I want to be well prepared for when the time comes."

Originally published as Cowboy looks to the books for future