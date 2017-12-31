Cowboy realises childhood dream at Maclean

ON TOP: Clint Glass accepts his winner's award after he rode bull Big Bang Theory to a score of 91 points in the Open Bullride event at the Maclean Twilight Rodeo. LEFT: Mororo cowboy Ethan McConnell got bucked high in the first round of the Open event.

RODEO: There is a saying in the rodeo that it only takes one good ride to change an entire event.

That was the case for Tamworth bull rider Clint Glass, who defied all earlier results in the Open bull ride event at the Maclean Twilight Rodeo to pull off an almost perfect ride.

Glass was one of few cowboys across the night who managed to stay on for the full eight seconds, as the bulls got the better of their human counterparts.

But not only did the 24-year-old stay on his bull, he put in the ride of a lifetime as he completed more than seven full spins on a raging Big Bang Theory to score a near-perfect 91 points from the judges.

Cowboys came off their rides all evening, but Glass said the lack of competition left did not ease his nerves behind the bull chutes.

"It is still never any easier, even if no one else rode time,” he said.

"You still have to go out there and put down a good score on the bull.

"I knew I was going to have my hands full, he's a pretty handy bull. I have only seen a couple of videos of him so it was also hard to prepare that way.

"I knew he was going to turn it on for me, I just needed to strap in tight and have a fun ride.”

Glass stepped up to the chutes after watching Australia's number one professional bull rider Cody Heffernan come off immediately after leaving the gates. Fellow PBR regulars Cliff Richardson and Jackson Felton suffered the same fate.

And it seemed Glass was about to go the same way.

"At the start I thought I was in a real bit of trouble, but he sort of picked me back up straight and then we just started going in circles. He did all the work for me.

"Sometimes it can be easier, the faster he is going but other times it can be harder. I just had to hold on and hope for the best.”

The win was a realisation of a decade-long dream for the cowboy who has been coming to the Maclean Twilight Rodeo since he

was a child.

"I come up here every year, the crowd is just fantastic, and it's pretty good being this close to the beach,” he said.

"We make it an annual trip, we come up and camp up here for the week from Christmas and cap it off with the rodeo.

"I have never won here before, I have been coming here basically since I was a kid doing the steer riding events. It is a bloody special moment for me.”

Earlier in the night Mororo cowboy Ethan McConnell impressed in his first attempt at the Open company event.