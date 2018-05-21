Cowboys see Morgan as No.1

Michael Morgan was positive despite the loss to Souths. (Zak Simmonds)

COWBOYS coach Paul Green has revealed he will persist with Michael Morgan at fullback in a move that could cost the Maroons ace a playmaking berth for Origin I.

Green pulled a late selection switch on Saturday night, sensationally axing first-choice fullback Lachlan Coote and shifting Morgan to the backfield for the clash against Souths in Townsville.

While the Cowboys suffered a heartbreaking 20-19 loss, Morgan produced arguably his best game of the season at fullback.

He set-up both of the Cowboys' two tries to Antonio Winterstein, made a superb tryline tackle and kicked the 76th-minute field goal which appeared to give the Cowboys victory at 19-18.

Green said Morgan's shift from five-eighth was designed to find a starting role for Kiwi Test star Te Maire Martin and plans to stick with the tactic for Friday night's clash against the Storm in Townsville.

That would almost certainly deliver a hammer blow to Morgan's hopes of playing in the Queensland halves in Origin I. The Maroons team is named next Monday and Morgan faces being relegated to the bench in the No.14 utility role.

"'Morgo' laid on a couple of tries so at this stage we will stick with it (playing him at fullback)," Green said.

Club football looks like Morgan’s focus right now. (Zak Simmonds)

Asked to explain his axing of Coote, who played for the Mackay Cutters in the Intrust Super Cup on Monday, Green said: "It was more about how we get Te Maire more involved.

"In previous games, when he gets on he lifts the tempo of how we play, so it was more about how we get him more involved.

"Te Maire was good (against the Rabbitohs). When he saw an opportunity he wasn't afraid to call the ball and he was sharp, he kept Souths honest down his side.

"He puts himself in the game, he has a good nous for the game. When there is something happening, he's never too far away.

"That was more my thinking. I feel we were more of a threat with 'T' out there.

"We showed some really good signs there in attack. People have been critical of us so it was a good step in the right direction."

Green wanted more from Te Maire Martin. (Zak Simmonds)

The fullback role is not foreign to Morgan. He played an entire season in the No. 1 jumper in 2014 in a campaign that saw him come of age as a matchwinning NRL player.

But there is a feeling Morgan is now more content in the halves after helping orchestrate Australia's World Cup win and the Cowboys' grand-final charge last year.

Morgan claims Coote is the Cowboys' best fullback, but will do what is best for the team, even if it has implications for his Queensland Origin starting ambitions.

"To be honest, I still think 'Cootey' is the best fullback we have," he said.

"I was a bit nervous going into the game, I haven't played fullback in a long time. It got me involved and I guess I enjoyed that roaming role.

"It's up to Greeny how he wants to use me. I would like to play Origin and I guess having that utility role has got me into the (Queensland) team in previous years."